Poppy crop discarded in Khyber

KHYBER - Poppy crops (opium) cul­tivated on dozens of acres of land in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Bara were destroyed by the se­curity agencies here on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bara Police Station Hardum Gul Afridi said that anti-opium poppy farm­ing operation was concluded and crop on dozens acres land was discarded in the Kamber Khel, Malik­din Khel, Sipah and Shalober areas of tehsil Bara, dis­trict Khyber.

The Frontier Corp, Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise, Khy­ber Police and District Administration, Forest Depart­ment and Tehsil Municipal Authority took part in the joint anti-poppy crops campaign, carried out in Bara.

According to health experts, opium is the main ingre­dient of making heroin and other narcotics products.