Poppy crop discarded in Khyber

KHYBER - Poppy crops (opium) cultivated on dozens of acres of land in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Bara were destroyed by the security agencies here on Wednesday.
Station House Officer (SHO) Bara Police Station Hardum Gul Afridi said that anti-opium poppy farming operation was concluded and crop on dozens acres land was discarded in the Kamber Khel, Malikdin Khel, Sipah and Shalober areas of tehsil Bara, district Khyber.
The Frontier Corp, Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise, Khyber Police and District Administration, Forest Department and Tehsil Municipal Authority took part in the joint anti-poppy crops campaign, carried out in Bara.
According to health experts, opium is the main ingredient of making heroin and other narcotics products.