Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Poppy crop discarded in Khyber

Ahmad Nabi
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

KHYBER   -   Poppy crops (opium) cul­tivated on dozens of acres of land in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Bara were destroyed by the se­curity agencies here on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bara Police Station Hardum Gul Afridi said that anti-opium poppy farm­ing operation was concluded and crop on dozens acres land was discarded in the Kamber Khel, Malik­din Khel, Sipah and Shalober areas of tehsil Bara, dis­trict Khyber.

The Frontier Corp, Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise, Khy­ber Police and District Administration, Forest Depart­ment and Tehsil Municipal Authority took part in the joint anti-poppy crops campaign, carried out in Bara.

According to health experts, opium is the main ingre­dient of making heroin and other narcotics products.

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024