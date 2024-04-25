Qaiser Butt, Shaukat Virk vow to serve humanity tirelessly

Lahore - Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Chairman Alhaj Qaiser Amin Butt and Founder Trustee and General Secretary Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk have said that a successful person is one whose life is dedicated to obeying and worshiping ALLAH ALMIGHTY and serving his servants. We do not care about the difficulties faced while serving deserving sick people and poor families. Our forefathers took a pledge from us to serve humanity tirelessly, we are still committed to it, they said. Service to humanity is the legacy of our elders, we will not disappoint any deserving patient, they added. He was addressing an important meeting of the Board of Trustees. Trustees Begum Ayesha Nazir, Ejaz Ahmad Butt, Saeed Ahmad Malik, MUHAMMAD Sohail and MUHAMMAD Mudassar Chaudhry Advocate also participated in the meeting. A resolution was presented in the meeting in which deep satisfaction and full confidence was expressed on serious and constructive reforms to be done to upgrade the health department including the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz along with the Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir on concrete steps in the welfare of sick citizens and provision of modern medical facilities to them. Alhaj Qaisar Amin Butt and Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the dream of building and completing Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust will soon be realized, its founders are still its guardians. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust is a welfare hospital. Where we are providing modern and free medical facilities to the deserving without any discrimination. They said that no one can bulldoze this charitable project without us. This hospital was entrusted to us by the late Muhammad Amin Butt.