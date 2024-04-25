Received no complaint of interference in judiciary since assuming charge as CJP: Faez Isa

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said he had not received a single complaint from any high court judge about interference in judicial affairs since assuming the office.

The top judge was addressing Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA). He said no one has reported any meddling in the judicial process to him, adding that all the incidents were taken place before the start of his tenure as CJP.

He categorically stated that interference in judiciary was not acceptable but at the same time set the record straight that he had not received any such complaint under his watch.

On March 25, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding the "interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters".

The letter was written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz.

Later, the Supreme Court initiated suo motu proceedings on the IHC judges’ letter and sought a proposal from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), high courts and the federal government to address the issue.

“They should suggest what should be the institutional response and mechanism to address the issues like the ones raised in the letter [of IHC judges] and ensure that such issues do not arise in future and, if they do, to fix liability and proceed against those responsible,” the top court said in its April 3 order in the suo motu case.

