Thursday, April 25, 2024
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

APP
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the attack on Ghotki police picket by unknown culprits, resulting in claiming life of a police officer. Two other policemen and citizen were also abducted by outlaws in Jacobabad. According to spokesman, the Home Minister has contacted the DIGPs of Sukkur and Larkana, and sought immediate details besides issued instructions for a targeted operation to recover the abducted police officers and citizen. He also directed the concerned officials for taking all possible measures to enhance intelligence and use technology to make the operation effective.

