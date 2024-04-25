Soyabean, palm oil imports grew 53.07pc, 28.55pc in nine months

ISLAMABAD - Edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during the first three quarters of the current financial year increased by 53.07 percent and 28.55 percent, respectively, as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period under review, about 200,191 metric tonnes of tea worth $495.217 million were imported in order to fulfil the local requirements as compared to the imports of 177,553 metric tonnes valued at $434.938 million of the same period of last year. During the period from July-March 2023-24, the country spent $2.084 billion on the import of about 2.263 million metric tonnes of palm oil as compared to the imports of 2.381 million metric tonnes valued at $2.197 billion of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, 107,705 metric tonnes of soyaban oil worth $116.069 million were imported as compared to the imports of 173.020 metric tonnes valued at 247.302 million, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the first three-quarters of the current financial year, the food group exports from the country grew by 48.17 percent as food commodities worth $5.651 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $3.814 billion in the same period of the last year. On month on month basis, the food group exports from the country grew by 16.35 percent in month of March 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year. In March 2024 food commodities valued at 685.025 million were exported as compared to the exports of $588.759 million of the same month of last year. On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the period under review went down by 14.23 percent as food imports came down from $7.333 billion in the first three quarters of the last financial year as compared to the $6.290billion in the first 09 months of the current financial year.