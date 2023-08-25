10 die, 15 injured in Jharak van-truck collision

HYDERABAD-Ten people including two women were killed while over 15 sustained injuries as a result of collision between a truck and a van in Jhark at Bismillah Chowk, some 50 kilometer away from here, on the national Highway on Thursday. Rescue officials said that injured were shifted to Jhark and Hyderabad Hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Nadir Ali Brohi s/o Mumtaz Ali Brohi, Ghulam Hussain Memon, Mukhtiar Ali,Muhammad Ali,Zulfiqar Ali and Haajiran while Noor Jahan w/o Mukhtiar hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahila Bhutto Advocate s/o Rab Nawaz Bhutto hailing from Thatta, Ghulam Mustafa s/o Muhammad Ibrahim Junejo, Aziza d/o Muhammad Ibrahim belonging to Hyderabad, Sabir Ali s/o Ghulam Mustafa from Lodhran, Abdul Sattar s/o Muhammad Moosa Khoso from Naushehroferoze, Shoban Ali s/o GHulam Ali from Dadu, Qurban Ali s/o Iqbal from Sadiq Abad, Sikandar s/o Muhammad Mithal Malah (Khairpur) and Karim Bux s/o Sadruddin Khuwaja from Hyderabad sustained injuries.

Meanwhile Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam has sought report about the accident from the Commissioner and also directed the Deputy Commissioner Thatta to provide better treatment to the injured. Senator Sassi Palejo has also expressed deep sense of sorrow over the tragic accident and instructed the district administration to provide better health care to injured and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

