Friday, August 25, 2023
3-member committee tasked to eradicate corruption from local govt department

Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Under the guidance of the Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, a compre­hensive strategy has been devised by the Local Government & Com­munity Development Department to eradicate corruption. A 3-member committee has been constituted to scrutinize departmental matters. The municipal officers from the planning offices of the 9 zones of Lahore have been instructed to pro­vide a complete record of the initial three months of the ongoing fiscal year. This record will encompass details of illegal constructions, no­tices issued by the local government department, FIRs, and demolished and sealed buildings. Additionally, details of approved and unapproved maps for commercial, residential, and industrial constructions in all zones of the city, along with an as­sessment of revenues and fees col­lected in the past three months are being evaluated. On the orders of Provincial Minister Amir Mir, a com­mittee comprising senior officers of the department will review all these records to determine the accuracy and completeness of the information obtained from the planning offices. This review will also verify whether all tax collections have been depos­ited into the government treasury or not. The three-member committee will also examine instances of negli­gence on the part of officials based on the review of records. It will also be checked how many maps of com­mercial, residential and industrial constructions in various zones of Lahore have been granted during the past three months, as well as the reasons behind any rejections. The legality of the approved building plans will also be scrutinized by the committee as part of their Terms of Reference.

