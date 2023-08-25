 5 suspects held, drugs, Mainpuri recovered

HYDERABAD -Pinyari Police arrested five ac­cused in various operations and recovered drugs and Mainpuri from their posses­sion. The raid was conducted near Liaquat Pul Noorani Basti, arresting a drug sup­plier identified as Nazar Mu­hammad and recovering 380 grams of hashish from his pos­session, according to a police press release on Thursday. Meanwhile, during another operation near Amtul Hall, the accused Mohabbate Pathan, Noor Muhammad alias Noora and Waqar alias Raman Kalia were arrested and confiscated eight bottles of liquor. Simi­larly, the police also recov­ered 500 packets of Mainpuri from the accused Muhammad Imran. The police registered separate cases against the sus­pects under relevant laws for further proceedings.