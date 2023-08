PESHAWAR - The district administration launched a crackdown here against profiteers during which they booked 84 bakers (nanbais) from various areas of the Peshawar for selling under-weight roti.

According to the district administration, raids were conducted against nanbais in various bazaars.Approximately 84 nanbais were found selling roti with less weight, leading to the booking of legal action against them by district administration officers.