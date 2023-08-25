8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball reaches semis stage 

LAHORE - The 8th Essa Lab Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals of boys and semi­finals and final of girls event will be played today (Friday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi. In the last league match of boys, National Club beat Jinnah Club by 67-55. For winners, Taimur Zaheer scored 21 points, Anas Azhar 14 and Mohsin Rabbani 12 points while for the losing club, Iyan Malik scored 19 points, Owais Kumba 15 and Saqib Javed 10 points. Bahria Club defeated Sangam Sports by 42-12 in the girls event. For winners, Fiza Khan scored 12 points, Bajwa 10 and Ayesha Quadrat 9 points while for losers, Hanina scored 8 points. In the second match, Bahria College Karsaz beat KMA White 10-4 while in the third match, Bahria beat Arambagh Club by 10-4 points and in the last match of the league, KMA White de­feated Arambagh Club 14-10. Earlier, four more matches were decided in the event. KMA Girls College defeated Talat Sports by 12-8. In the second match, Bahria College easily defeated Usman Girls Club by 40-22. In the boys’ competitions, Arambagh Club defeated Mumba Squad by 53-38 while Rangers Club was given a walkover against Bahria Club.a