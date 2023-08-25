Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan calls on SAPM on Aviation

Islamabad-Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan at Ministry of Aviation on Thursday. He was accompanied by officials of Embassy of Iraq in Pakistan. Secretary Aviation was also present in the meeting.

Bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed. Iraq places high value to it’s relationship with Pakistan, said Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan.

Both countries have cordial relationship based on shared religion and culture, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation.

Both sides explored options to enhance cooperation in aviation sector. Ways to facilitate pilgrims during Arbaeen were discussed. Request was extended by Iraqi side to allow Iraqi Airways extra flights to facilitate Zaireen during Arbaeen.

The airline was given permission for extra flights.Both sides also agreed to cooperate in future to find ways to enhance cooperation in aviation sector.