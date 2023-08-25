Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan calls on SAPM on Aviation

Israr Ahmad
August 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan at Ministry of Aviation on Thursday. He was accompanied by officials of Embassy of Iraq in Pakistan. Secretary Aviation was also present in the meeting. 
Bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed. Iraq places high value to it’s relationship with Pakistan, said Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan.
 Both countries have cordial relationship based on shared religion and culture, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation.
Both sides explored options to enhance cooperation in aviation sector. Ways to facilitate pilgrims during Arbaeen were discussed. Request was extended by Iraqi side to allow Iraqi Airways extra flights to facilitate Zaireen during Arbaeen. 
The airline was given permission for extra flights.Both sides also agreed to cooperate in future to find ways to enhance cooperation in aviation sector.

Strengthening the local economy

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023