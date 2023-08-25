Ambassador says US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday urged for general elections in Pakistan under the law and vowed full support to the democratic process.
US Ambassador Donald Blome met Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and reiterated America’s support for transparent and unbiased elections.
The US envoy emphasized supporting elections that adhere to Pakistan’s laws and the Constitution, a statement from the US embassy spokesperson said.
Blome, during his conversation with Sikander Sultan Raja, affirmed the US commitment to enhancing the US-Pakistan relationship, regardless of the leaders elected by the Pakistani people as the Pakistanis have to decide their future.
This comes at a time of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming general elections.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently unveiled the timetable for a fresh delimitation of constituencies, aligning with the official results of the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) earlier this month.
The ECP maintained that the final delimitation of constituencies will be made public on December 14, 2023, and the entire process is expected to take about four months to complete.
The revised delimitation timeline means that the general elections cannot be held within the usual 90-day period after the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.