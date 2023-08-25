Ambassador says US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday urged for general elections in Pakistan under the law and vowed full support to the democratic process.

US Ambassador Donald Blome met Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sul­tan Raja and reiterated Amer­ica’s support for transparent and unbiased elections.

The US envoy emphasized supporting elections that ad­here to Pakistan’s laws and the Constitution, a statement from the US embassy spokes­person said.

Blome, during his conversa­tion with Sikander Sultan Raja, affirmed the US commitment to enhancing the US-Pakistan relationship, regardless of the leaders elected by the Paki­stani people as the Pakistanis have to decide their future.

This comes at a time of un­certainty surrounding the up­coming general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently unveiled the timetable for a fresh delimitation of constit­uencies, aligning with the of­ficial results of the new cen­sus approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) earlier this month.

The ECP maintained that the final delimitation of con­stituencies will be made pub­lic on December 14, 2023, and the entire process is ex­pected to take about four months to complete.

The revised delimitation timeline means that the gen­eral elections cannot be held within the usual 90-day pe­riod after the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.