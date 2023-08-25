ANF recovers 445 kg drugs in seven operations

Rawalpindi-Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 445 kg of drugs and arrested seven accused including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 10.8 kg opium and 36 kg hashish were recovered from an ambulance intercepted near Ring Road Peshawar. During the operation, three accused including an Afghan national, resident of Hangu were also arrested.

Over 2.7 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger netted at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused, resident of Peshawar was going on flight number QR-601.

In another operation, during an operation in Khyber, 5 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a local resident.

180 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Chin Ka Qila of Gujranwala area. During the operation, the accused resident of Gujranwala was arrested.

On the pointation of the accused, 36 kg of opium was recovered from another vehicle parked in a house. 600 grams of heroin was recovered from a local motorcyclist arrested in Faisalabad.

In the seventh operation, 67 kg of opium and 103 kg of morphine concealed for smuggling were recovered near Kuchlak bypass Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.