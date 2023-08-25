Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anthem on KP governor draws criticism on social media

Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   An anthem created in support of KP Governor Ghulam Ali has drawn criticism and gone viral on social media. In this anthem, the poet praises the governor for “immediately ordering authorities to send a helicopter to rescue the persons stranded in the Battagram chairlift.”

Many social media users have commented on the anthem, which begins with words in Pashto, meaning, “You sent them a helicopter (to Battagram), O Governor, thank you, thank you.” Residents have commented that it is very strange that some party activists started falsely praising the governor when the victims had not even been rescued from the dangling chairlift.

A flurry of comments and memes followed the anthem, which was said to have been created by a JUI-F activist from the Battagram district. One meme showed a broken fan circulating and running in a hall, with the same “helicopter anthem” playing in the background. Another humorous video showed a man riding a bicycle designed to resemble a helicopter, seemingly from an African country, with the same anthem playing in the background.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023