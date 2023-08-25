Anti-dengue drive to be launched in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Shahzad Tha­heem on Thursday said that the district administration has ensured effective mea­sures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive would inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citi­zens about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue. While pressing over a meeting at his office here, the deputy commissioner di­rected the District Health Of­ficer (DHO) and other depart­ments concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas. He instruct­ed the departments to give special attention on anti-den­gue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.