Bajaur hospitals shut over non-payment of staff salaries

KHYBER - Three Category-D hospitals in the Bajaur tribal district have temporarily closed due to the non-payment of salaries to doctors and paramedic staff for several months. These hospitals are operated by Trans Continental Pharma (TCP) through a public-private partnership in the Larkholozu, Pashat, and Nawagai areas of the tribal district.

The medical staff of these hospitals spoke to the media outside the Bajaur press club, expressing their distress over not receiving their salaries for the past six months. This situation has led to their families facing starvation. They emphasized that while their salaries were withheld, the prices of essential commodities continued to rise.

In the absence of immediate reimbursement of their unpaid salaries, they have issued a threat to stage a protest sit-in in front of the residences of the chief minister and governor in Peshawar.

They also highlighted that despite the district facing an emergency- like situation due to terrorist and militancy-related activities, substantial funds were allocated for hospital construction. However, life-saving medications were not available in these hospitals.