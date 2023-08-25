Balochistan CM stresses for signing mining contracts on partnership basis

QUETTA - Caretaker Balochistan Chief Min­ister Ali Mardan Khan Domki Thursday said the contracts in mines and minerals sector to be inked on partnership basis besides getting royalties from mining lease, aimed to boost the revenue generation. He said that during a meeting held to review the affairs of the Mines and Min­eral Development which was attended by Advisor to CM on Mines and Minerals, Umair Mu­hammad Hasni, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Managing Directors of BMEC and BMRL companies established for the development of miner­als sector and other relevant of­ficials. The chief minister said the rights of the province should be ensured in the contracts sign­ing for minerals exploration in Balochistan. The previous government had been ensured protection of the interests of Balochistan and the rights of the people in the Reko-diq agree­ment, he added. He said a huge foreign investment was expected soon in the mineral sector of Balochistan as multiples invest­ment agreements with friendly countries were being finalised. Secretary Mines and Minerals Department Saidal Khan Luni briefed the meeting about the details of the mining sector. The chief minister said that the eco­nomic future of the province and the country was linked to the mines, minerals and there was a need to evolve an effective strat­egy to enhance investment in the mineral sector. The confidence of investors should be enhanced by implementing several business-friendly initiatives aimed to at­tract more investments into the sector. Ali Mardan said the sign­ing of Reko-Dik accord had at­tracted investors to invest in the mining sector of the province. He said that there was room for im­provement in the agreement of Saindak copper-gold mines proj­ect which would helped to im­prove the socio-economic condi­tions of the people of Balochistan and to address their grievances. The chief minister directed that the services of experts should be hired to prepare a certified data of minerals exploration and de­velopment. He asked to connect Mines and Minerals Department with modern technology to make the process more streamlined and efficient.