Balochistan Governor calls for promoting cross-border trade

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday underlined the impor­tance of profitable investment opportunities by promoting cross-border trade to generate employment in the prov­ince. Governor Kakar remarked in a meeting with Care­taker Provincial Minister for Information Jan Muhammad Achakzai who called on him here. Both sides discussed is­sues of mutual interest, including the overall political situ­ation, ending the economic stagnation, and paving the way for international investment. Governor Kakar said that the economy is the basis of every society and it is a fact that without economic stability, positive results could not be achieved.