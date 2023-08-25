Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured by Candyland

The Pakistan U-16 Football team, set to compete in Bhutan, was bestowed with an honor by Candyland, a valued coalition partner of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The recognition ceremony took place at a local hotel, where the young athletes were celebrated for their dedication and potential. PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik graced the occasion as chief guest, while other notables present on the occasion were former PFF senior official Col (R) Mujahid Tareen, cricket coach Manzoor Elahi, PCB executive committee member Amir Nawab, Ajmal Sabir, Basalat Mirza from Candyland, players, football lovers and a good number of media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik expressed, "Football possesses the remarkable ability to unite the world. This power of football has gathered immensely talented U-16 players from every nook and cranny of our nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Candyland for their remarkable joint initiative. It's heartening to see their dedication not for personal publicity, but purely for the advancement of grassroots football in Pakistan. This will undoubtedly benefit Pakistani football for years to come."

Offering guidance to the young football prodigies, Haroon Malik said, “The diligent efforts undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents like yours are truly commendable. We've identified you as gems, and we are committed to nurturing your potential. Now, you stand as ambassadors of Pakistan, and for the honor of your nation, it's essential to toil with unyielding passion, unwavering dedication, and boundless self-belief. With these qualities, you will undoubtedly soar to great heights."

Out of this pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad. As August draws to a close, the team is set to embark on their journey to Bhutan. Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.