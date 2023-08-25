Friday, August 25, 2023
By-polls on Village, Neighbourhood seats on 27th

August 25, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Provincial Elections Commission has completed all preparations for by-elections to fill vacant seats in 65 village and neighbourhood councils across 21 districts on August 27.

Ballot papers for polling have been printed and delivered to the relevant District Returning Officers and Returning Officers. The 21 districts where elections will take place include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Butgram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, and Bajaur.

A total of 256 polling stations have been set up for the by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 102 for males, 89 for females, and 65 joint polling stations.

