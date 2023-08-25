Caretaker govt constitutes CCoCIP, CCoE

ISLAMABAD-To oversee the progress of Chinese investment projects and to review the security of its citizens in Pakistan, the caretaker government has constituted Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP).

The caretaker government has also constituted Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), with the mandate to identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives. The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP), said a notification issued here.

The nine members Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP) will be headed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as chairman, while Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Interior, Narcotics Control and OP&HRD, Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs & Privatization, Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production, Minister for Power & Petroleum, Minister for Communications, Railways & Maritime Affairs, and Minister for Law & Justice, Climate Change & Water Resources will be its members. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee includes: to oversee the progress of investment projects executed by Chinese companies; to expeditiously resolve issues faced by the Chinese investors with different government entities; to create an enabling environment where Chinese Investment can yield optimal results; and, to review measures taken for security of Chinese working/living in Pakistan.

A separate notification issued here said that the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE). The five-member CCoE will be headed by Minister for Power & Petroleum as chairman while Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs & Privatization, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Minister for Communications, Railways & Maritime Affairs and Minister for Law & Justice, Climate Change & Water Resources will be members.

It is worth mentioning here that during PDM tenure CCoE was being headed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the CCoE include: to ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, well within timelines stipulated for these projects; identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects; identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives; review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses; formulation of policies/plans on energy conservation and regular/periodical monitoring of such policies/plans; and, conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight.