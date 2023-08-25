Friday, August 25, 2023
Chevron, Be Energy open 1st Caltex-branded flagship fuel station in Karachi

Chevron, Be Energy open 1st Caltex-branded flagship fuel station in Karachi
August 25, 2023
KARACHI-Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited and Be Energy Limited have announced the inauguration of the first flagship Caltex-branded fuel station in Karachi. This marks a significant milestone since the signing of the trademark licensing agreement between the two companies.
The newly unveiled flagship fuel station, Chishti & Sons, is situated in the prime area of Rashid Minhas Road Karachi, and represents the fusion of Chevron’s expertise in the energy sector and Be Energy’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This collaboration introduces a wide variety of quality products and customer-centric services, including Caltex with Techron fuel, which helps improve fuel economy and power.
“The inauguration of this Caltex-branded fuel station is a momentous occasion filled with excitement, as it signifies the realization of our shared vision with Be Energy,” said Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & General Manager, Chevron Pakistan. “As we embark on this journey, we are committed to offering our customers not only quality products and services but also a seamless fueling experience. This flagship station in Karachi is just the beginning, and we eagerly anticipate introducing many more stations throughout Pakistan.”
Hussain Al-Shamma’a, CEO, Be Energy Limited stated, “Our collaboration with Chevron is rooted in shared values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The launch of this flagship fuel station reflects our dedication to enhancing the fueling experience, as well as to` provide customers with a range of choices that match with their preferences.” The inauguration of this fuel station signifies the long-term strategic collaboration that aims to grow into a nationwide network of 400 Caltex stations and symbolizes the synergy of two major brands.

