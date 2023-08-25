Friday, August 25, 2023
Commission will announce date for elections, says Solangi

Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the government would hold the general election in accordance with the time-line of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan.

“The election will be con­ducted on the date which the Election Commission will an­nounce,” the minister said while talking to the media.

“We stand by the Election Commission's stance, as we do not have any inten­tion to take its powers back,” the minister main­tained. In accordance with Article 218(3) of the Constitution, he said the caretaker govern­ment would provide all-out support to the ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections.The ECP was bound to carry out delimitation exercise under Article 51, he said, adding the election watchdog had already issued a plan in that regard. He said it was clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by the elected representa­tives of the masses. So­langi said the caretaker finance minister would present an economic recovery plan in a few days. He said the elected government would have the economy in better form as the caretaker government committed to economic progress and prosperity.

