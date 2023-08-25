Commissioner urges vigilance as Peshawar fights dengue outbreak

Peshawar - Commissioner of Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, chaired a meeting on Thursday to emphasize the strict implementation of the Dengue Action Plan 2023. He stressed the importance of coordination among civic bodies to eradicate larvae and increase public awareness in the ongoing battle against dengue.

During the meeting, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the measures taken to prevent the dengue virus in all five districts. He directed deputy commissioners to remain in the field to combat the disease effectively. In 2023, the situation has improved significantly compared to the previous year, with only 20 cases registered in Peshawar Division, down from 760 cases in 2022. Lady Health Workers (LHWs) were instructed to conduct door-to-door visits as part of the campaign, and Larva Clearance Certificates from public office heads were mandated.

To enhance efforts, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda were asked to enlist the services of 100 Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) volunteers.The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar was directed to ensure cleanliness and conduct fog spraying in police stations to control the spread of the virus.

In a related effort, district administrations, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, organized public awareness walks in various city areas. Additional Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners led the walks, spreading awareness about preventive measures against dengue.

They urged the public to cover water containers, use mosquito repellents, install screens on windows and doors, wear protective clothing, and take steps to control mosquitoes both inside and outside their homes. The speakers highlighted that dengue infects approximately 400 million people worldwide each year through mosquito bites.