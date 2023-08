LAHORE - Chief Operating Officer of Urban Unit Amman Anwar Kudwai on Thursday visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) office and reviewed Monsoon control room. On his arrival, Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed welcomed Amman Anwar and chaired a meeting. XEN Headquarters Mudasir Javaid gave a detailed briefing on the projects and informed about Digi­tal Complaint Management System, Revenue Dash Board and 24-hour active control room.