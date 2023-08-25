Country Manager UNDP in Pakistan visits NADRA Swift Registration Centre

LARKANA - The Country’s Manager and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Samuel Rizk, on Thursday, visited the NADRA Swift Registration Centre in Larkana. He reviewed the working and performance of NADRA counters and took information on which In-charge NADRA Larkana Center Abdullah Bhutto and zonal in-charge Larkana Mehmood Sheikh gave him a detailed briefing on the preparation of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) for flood victims, on which Samuel Rizk praised the performance of NADRA administration and said that NADRA Swift Registration Center made free national identity cards for flood victims in Larkana last year. He also said that the management of the NADRA centre in Larkana is satisfied with the briefing given to him. Samuel Rizk said the Centre will provide financial assistance to these victims and help them in other government functions. Computerized National Identification Cards (CNIC) will be made to facilitate the lives of the victims. Earlier, the officials of NADRA Center Larkana warmly welcomed Samuel Rizk by presenting traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and Topi and flowers to him at the Nadra Center.