Court allows police to grill PTI chief in May 9 riot cases

LAHORE - The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday allowed police to interrogate Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in six cases relat­ed to May-9 vandalism.

Duty Judge Ejaz Aj­mad Buttar passed the orders while allowing applications filed by the investigation offi­cers for the purpose. The investigation offi­cers had submitted that the PTI chairman was involved in six cases, in­cluding the attack on Askari Tower, setting PML-N’s Model Town of­fice and Shadman Po­lice Station on fire. They submitted that offences under Section 131 (Abet­ting mutiny or attempt­ing to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or at­tempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan) and others of Pakistan Penal Code had been added in the cases. They submit­ted that after the addi­tion of the offences, the accused was required to be interrogated. They pleaded with the court to grant permission to interrogate the accused, who was confined at At­tock District Jail.