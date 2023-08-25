Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court allows police to grill PTI chief in May 9 riot cases

Court allows police to grill PTI chief in May 9 riot cases
Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday allowed police to interrogate Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in six cases relat­ed to May-9 vandalism. 

Duty Judge Ejaz Aj­mad Buttar passed the orders while allowing applications filed by the investigation offi­cers for the purpose. The investigation offi­cers had submitted that the PTI chairman was involved in six cases, in­cluding the attack on Askari Tower, setting PML-N’s Model Town of­fice and Shadman Po­lice Station on fire. They submitted that offences under Section 131 (Abet­ting mutiny or attempt­ing to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or at­tempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan) and others of Pakistan Penal Code had been added in the cases. They submit­ted that after the addi­tion of the offences, the accused was required to be interrogated. They pleaded with the court to grant permission to interrogate the accused, who was confined at At­tock District Jail.

Strengthening the local economy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023