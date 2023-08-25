Court disposes of petition filed by man accusing police of harrasing his sons

Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by a man against Jhelum police while accusing officers of harrasing and arresting two of his sons wanted by Surrey Police of United Kingdom (UK) in connection with the probe of murder of 10-year-old girl. LHC Rawalpindi Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the petition filed by Sharif Malik, the father of two suspects Irfan Sharif and Faisal Sharif. Meanwhile, Jhelum police categorically denied it had harrased or arrest the suspect Irfan Sharif rather the investigators had made efforts to locate the hideout of suspect in light of a letter wrote to police by Interpol through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to details, Sharif Malik, the petitioner, appeared before LHC Rawalpindi Bench and argued that Jhelum police are harrasing his two sons in connection with murder of his 10-year-old grand-daughter Sarah Sharif, who founded dead in her home at Woking, Surrey, UK on 10 August,2023. “My son Irfan Sharif is father of Sarah Sharif who is being summoned by police for investigation,” he told the court. However, the petitioner withdrew his petition. On the other, a senior member of the Surrey Police (UK) said authorities were looking for Sarah’s father, stepmother and uncle who had flown out of England and were taking refuge somewhere in Jhelum. Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said in a briefing police have identified three people in connection with Sarah murder case and they want to question them as part of their investigation. The three suspects, wanted by Surrey Police, included included Irfan Sharif, his spouse Beenish and brother Faisal. He also said the post-mortem examination showed Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries which are now likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” adding this information “significantly changed the nature of investigation”. Chapman also appealed to the public to come forward with any information “no matter how insignificant it may seem”. Meanwhile, an investigator of Jhelum police told The Nation that police had not harrased any member of Sharif’s family father made efforts to trace out the location of suspect Irfan Sharif following a letter of Interpol through FIA. He said that police could not even locate the hideout of the murder suspect so far. He said that neither Surrey nor Jhelum police had registered any FIR in connection with murder of Sarah in UK; therefore, harrasment or arrest of suspect is out of question.