Friday, August 25, 2023
DCs told to launch crackdown on polluters

Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The caretaker Punjab govern­ment has issued instructions to all the deputy commission­ers to start a crackdown on polluters for controlling smog. The instructions were issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Za­hid Akhtar Zaman while pre­siding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The Senior Member Board of Revenue and secre­taries of departments con­cerned attended the meeting while all divisional commis­sioners and deputy commis­sioners participated through video link. The Chief Secre­tary ordered that stern action should be taken against stub­ble burning, the industries and vehicles causing air pol­lution and special anti-smog squads be formed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. He said that preven­tive measures are indispens­able to overcome the smog, adding that the responsibili­ties would be reassigned to the departments. The Chief Secretary mentioned that all the departments should make collective efforts to control smog. The task of controlling environmental pollution is a service to humanity, he added.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

