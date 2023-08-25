Dozens of chairlifts closed after Bataghram incident

Peshawar - The district administrations have closed dozens of local chairlifts in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the Bataghram chairlift accident. These local chairlifts were operating in Swat, Shangla, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra districts.

Hundreds of buckets are operated with cable wires or ropes to access other areas in Bataghram, Kohistan Upper, Lower, and Koli Palis. The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to inspect local chairlifts/dollies in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were also reports from all the districts where people were using chairlifts, causing problems due to closures. Many areas have also complained about facing food shortages. Local dollies are essential for accessing other villages, schools, and markets in mountainous areas, and the closure is preventing children from going to school. The people of these areas have demanded immediate rehabilitation from the administration and alternatives to closing all such locally prepared facilities.