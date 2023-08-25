Engineer, accountant abducted at gunpoint in Tirah

KHYBER - An engineer and a private accountant (monshi) were abducted at gunpoint in the Peer Mela area of the Tirah Valley district, Khyber, on Wednesday night. Security forces and local sources reported that unidentified armed individuals entered a hujra (a male guest house) last night, kidnapped Engineer Amir Khattak and Azmat Afridi, and then transported them to an undisclosed location.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Tirah police station, Muslim Khan Afridi, confirmed the incident, stating that the abducted engineer and his colleague were staying in private accommodation when they were kidnapped. He also mentioned that the area, being mountainous and located near the border, was susceptible to the presence of militants. However, efforts had been initiated to locate the whereabouts of the abductees.

According to the police, Engineer Amir Khattak, a resident of Karak, and Azmat Afridi were assigned the task of constructing a cricket ground in the area. This project was approved in 2016, with a fifty million rupee fund allocated for it in 2021.

It’s worth noting that Tirah Valley has experienced four military operations between 2014 and 2017 to combat militancy in the region.