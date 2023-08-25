Federal government appoints new city chief

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has appointed a BS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Captain (retired) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq as the new city chief of the federal capital.

A few days ago, through a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mr. Haq was appointed as the new Chief Commissioner Islamabad but it was uncertain that the dual charge of the Chairman CDA would also be given to him like his three predecessors or not.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir Ali Ahmed was the first chief commissioner in recent past who was also given the charge of the Chairman CDA but after his departure, his two successors Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman and Captain (retired) Noor ul Amin Mengal were also given both offices.

Now, the Establishment Division through a notification on Thursday also appointed Chief Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq as the Chairman CDA. The appointment was made as per the section 6 (2) of the Capital Development Authority.

The younger brother of senior cardiologist Dr. Abdus Slam, Mr. Haq belongs from suddozai tribe and hails from the Tehsil Hajira of the Poonch District in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

After retiring from Pakistan Army as captain, he joined the civil service in 2006 as Pakistan Administrative Service as BS-17 officer and he was promoted into BS-18 in 2012 while he got promotion into BS-19 in 2019.

Before becoming Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA, he was serving as the Member Environment in the civic authority while earlier he had also served in chief commissioner office as Director General from where he was appointed as Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Captain (retired) Anwar-ul-Haq is known for his straightforwardness and he generally avoids controversial positions as about a year ago, he had landed into the CDA but decided to leave when he was offered a position of the Member Estate — head of one of the most scandalous wings of the authority.

He went back to the establishment’s pool and later posted as the deputy secretary in the Ministry of Energy prior to his second entry into CDA as Member Environment.

Now being Chairman CDA, he will have to face multiple issues as development projects worth of billions of rupees are underway across the city while the issue of the compensation to land affectees, sector development, transport system also needs attention.