Foreign reserves reach $13.24b

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $13,248.4 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $7,930.5 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a state­ment issued here on Thurs­day, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $125 million to $7,930.5 million on account of debt repay­ments during the week ended on August 18, 2023. Meanwhile, net foreign re­serves held by commercial banks stood at $5,317.9 mil­lion, it added. In the previ­ous week ending on August 11, 2023, total liquid for­eign reserves held by the country were $13,379 mil­lion. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,055.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,323.7 million.