Friday, August 25, 2023
Gates in interior Lahore to be restored

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Local Government Secre­tary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that Rs 75 million are being allocated for restora­tion of gates of the interior Lahore. According to official sources here on Thursday that gates would be restored in their real shape. He said that Walled City has been given deadline of June 2024 for restoration of the gates. PC-1 of the project has been approved and Lahori gate, Sheranwala gate, Kashmiri gate and Roshnai gate are included in PC-1. Dr Irshad Ahmad further said that res­toration work of the gates is being started as per the di­rection of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

