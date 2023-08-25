Friday, August 25, 2023
Halle, Martinez finalise divorce after 8 years of legal proceedings

News Desk
August 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS AGFELES-Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have finalised their divorce nearly eight years after the former couple filed their initial petitions. They have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo, according to a copy of the judgment filed on Thursday and obtained by CNN. Berry has also agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. The Oscar-winner and “Unfaithful” actor announced in a statement shared with CNN in October 2015 that they had “come to the decision to divorce.” “ We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period,” the statement read. At the time, Berry and Martinez filed separate petitions for divorce in the days that followed their statement, both citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple became close after meeting on the set of the 2012 film “Dark Tide” and went on to marry in July 2013 in a private ceremony in France. Berry announced in April of that year that she was expecting a baby with Martinez, telling CNN that she felt “fantastic.”

News Desk

