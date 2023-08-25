Hanna Urak residents urge govt to launch rehabilitation plan in flood-affected area

QUETTA - The residents of Hanna Urak on Thursday urged the gov­ernment to execute the reha­bilitation and resettlement plan in the area to provide relief to the flood affected people. The affected people whose houses, agricultural land and water channels were washed away and faced other financial losses due to last year’s flash floods, still waiting for the government’s package of rebuilding. Malik Nasir Kakar, one of the flood affectees from Hanna valley, said that almost a year had been passed since the flash floods had wreaked havoc in famous tourist point of Han­na Urak Quetta. He stressed that the government should take practical steps to assess the damages and initiate re­construction plan in the area.The abnormal heavy rains last year badly affected the roads in the area that caused ma­jor difficulties for the locals to shift patents to hospitals, fruits and vegetables to mar­kets, he told while talking to media. He requested the pro­vincial government to prepare a complete comprehensive plan to compensate the affect­ed population, rehabilitation and restoration of damaged infrastructure in the area.