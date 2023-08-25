High level flood in Sutlej puts several villages at risk

High flood in Sutlej river submerged different settlements in Arifwala, Bahawalanagar and Chishtian on Friday and now the river belt of Lodhran is also on the verge of flooding.

As many as 40 villages and hundreds of settlements are expected to be affected due to rapid increase in water flow at Melsi Siphon point of Sutlej River.

The administration has closed 24 owing to the flood while the education department has extended the holidays for an indefinite period in the flood affected areas.

In Bahawalpur, people from many settlements of the river belt have been shifted to safer places. Several banks on the river were broken due to water level surge in Borewala.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert following the water level increase in the Indus River.

The authority said there is a flood situation in the Indus and Sutlej rivers and citizens should avoid sightseeing, bathing in rivers and streams as well.

A high flood has been observed at the Head Islam of Sutlej river and a medium flood level at Sulaimanki and Ganda Singh, the PDMA said.

The spokesperson said that water level in the Indus is increasing and there is low level flood at Tarbela, Kala Bagh and Chashma.

He said water flow is normal in Chenab, Ravi and Jhelum rivers. The PMDA control room is monitoring the situation, he added.