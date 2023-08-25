Hundreds of students attend AEO Education Expo 

ISLAMABAD-This August once again AEO Pakistan is organizing Pakistan’s biggest study abroad education fair being organized across 10 major cities of Pakistan i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad. The AEO expo is providing an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study in at top ranked international universities in Australia, USA, Canada and UK. Representatives of more than 20 universities/institutes are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counseling for their future study endeavors. Information about IELTS test and preparatory classes is also being provided at the expo.

The fourth and fifth exhibitions of the series were successfully held today in Serena Hotel Islamabad and Hotel One Faisalabad. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. The participants appreciated AEO’s effort in the provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of the series will be in Multan 25th August Hotel One Tariq Road, Karachi 26th August Beach Luxury Hotel, Abbottabad 26th August Hotel One, Peshawar 27th August Serena Hotel, Hyderabad 27th August Indus Hotel and Bahawalpur 27th August Four Seasons Restaurant. Entry to the exhibition is FREE with a mask and scholarships opportunities are also available.

With over 5000 alumni and 300,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists, the most trusted IELTS and OET Test Centre in Pakistan.

AEO Pakistan operates as the official Liaison office for over 40 leading Australian Universities/ Institutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these Universities/ Institutions. Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.