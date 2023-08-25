Imaan, Wazir sent on 14-day judicial remand in sedition case

ISLAMABAD - An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) yesterday sent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a sedition case related to the controversial speech against the state institutions.
On August 19, two cases were registered against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a rally of the PTM in the federal capital. Both were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property. During the proceedings on Thursday, Imaan and Wazir were produced before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain after a three-day physical remand. “Voice matching and photogrammetry of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir have been completed,” said Prosecutor Raja Naveed and sought an extension in their physical remand.The investigating officer prayed to the court that Imaan was given a piece of paper from which she made the speech. “She needs to be interrogated who gave her that piece of paper.” ATC Judge Zulqarnain said that the decision would be made based on justice only. Imaan’s counsel Safai Zainab Janjua prayed to the court to hear her client’s bail plea. To this, the ATC judge remarked that the bail plea could not be heard; however, he issued a notice of a hearing for the day after tomorrow.