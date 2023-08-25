Friday, August 25, 2023
Imaan, Wazir sent on 14-day judicial remand in sedition case
Monitoring Desk
August 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  An Islamabad anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) yesterday sent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Haz­ir and Pashtun Taha­fuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to Adi­ala Jail on a 14-day ju­dicial remand in a sedi­tion case related to the controversial speech against the state insti­tutions. 

On August 19, two cases were regis­tered against Imaan and Wazir at the Tar­nol police station and Counter-Terrorism De­partment police station, following a rally of the PTM in the federal capi­tal. Both were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and dam­aging public property. During the proceedings on Thursday, Imaan and Wazir were produced before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain af­ter a three-day physical remand. “Voice match­ing and photogramme­try of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir have been completed,” said Prose­cutor Raja Naveed and sought an extension in their physical remand.The investigating officer prayed to the court that Imaan was given a piece of paper from which she made the speech. “She needs to be interrogated who gave her that piece of paper.” ATC Judge Zu­lqarnain said that the de­cision would be made based on justice only. Imaan’s counsel Safai Zainab Janjua prayed to the court to hear her cli­ent’s bail plea. To this, the ATC judge remarked that the bail plea could not be heard; however, he issued a notice of a hearing for the day after tomorrow.

