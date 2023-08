Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan took the oath of his office in Peshawar today.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath.

On this occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali felicitated the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on assuming his new responsibility.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, honorable judges of Peshawar High Court, Lawyers community and caretaker provincial ministers.