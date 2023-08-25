King Charles’ decisions about Prince Andrew will make him ‘deeply embarrassed’

LONDON-King Charles has found himself in some hot water once again due to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew. Andrew was stripped off of police protection along with his military titles and royal patronages after settling a civil assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre in 2019. The Sun previously reported that the disgraced royal’s tax-payer funded security detail is suggested to bring into consideration. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel had emailed the monarch’s highest aide to consider giving the Duke of York back his security. Patel had to issue an apology after the email was leaked. On the matter, royal expert Ingrid Seward opined that Charles “will be deeply embarrassed by this” as the issue is “so controversial” that the King “won’t go anywhere near it.” Previously Patel had discussed Andrew’s security woes with his PR guru pal Mark Gallagher after which she wrote an email. While she refused to say whom she emailed, but it was later leaked that she emailed the monarch’s private secretary Sir Clive Alderton. Seward criticised that former Home Secretary to intervene in a matter Alderton has “no power over.” “Her meddling was deeply unwise and deeply unfair on the king and will damage Andrew’s cause, not help it,” she explained. “And the bottom line remains, why should the public pay £3million a year to protect a man who rarely leaves his home?” In the past months, reports suggested that Charles and Andrew are having a row over the eviction of the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s home for two decades. However, the matters have been quiet for a while. Royal commentator Daniela Elser opined on the matter that Andrew has “somehow managed to outmanoeuvre Charles’ attempts to turf him out of Royal Lodge, thus leaving a man accused of assault living in one of the royal family’s primo bits of real estate.” Whereas, It may be a while until Prince Harry will be welcomed back into the royal fold after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex’s relationship is “firmly rooted at rock bottom”. Insiders told Mirror that despite claims of the Spare author wanting to meet his father and brother, the Duke of Sussex has ‘no intention’ of seeing them despite being in the UK for the WellChild Awards ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary. While the timing could have given the Duke of Sussex the opportunity to mend things, an insider said: “While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen’s memory, things are a long way off.” On the contrary, other royal insiders suggested that Prince Harry may take out the time to see his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, whom he is said to have good relations with. It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry last met King Charles and Prince William at the monarch’s Coronation. The feuding brothers’ wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were last seen together during the funeral processions of Queen Elizabeth II. As of yet, it is understood that the Duke of Sussex has not spoken to his father and brother for months.