Kites selling, flying banned in Kohat

Kohat - Considering the threats to human life and electricity wires posed by the sharp chemical threads used for kite flying, Deputy Commissioner Azmat Ullah Wazir imposed a ban under Section 144 on the sale and flying of kites and chemical threads in the district on Thursday.

A notification stated that the ban would be enforced immediately and remain in effect for a period of 30 days. Violators of the ban will face legal action under Section 188 of the PCR.

In his order, the Deputy Commissioner urged the public to refrain from kite flying, warning that legal action would be taken against violators.