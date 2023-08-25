Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kites selling, flying banned in Kohat

APP
August 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Kohat  -  Considering the threats to human life and electricity wires posed by the sharp chemical threads used for kite flying, Deputy Commissioner Azmat Ullah Wazir imposed a ban under Section 144 on the sale and flying of kites and chemical threads in the district on Thursday.

A notification stated that the ban would be enforced immediately and remain in effect for a period of 30 days. Violators of the ban will face legal action under Section 188 of the PCR.

In his order, the Deputy Commissioner urged the public to refrain from kite flying, warning that legal action would be taken against violators.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023