KP CM calls for unwavering civil service integrity

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently convened a significant meeting with high-ranking civil officers to emphasize the pivotal role of civil servants in upholding principles such as meritocracy and independence from political influence. During this meeting, Khan drew upon the wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who, in a historic address to civil officers in Peshawar in April 1948, highlighted the importance of civil servants in maintaining transparent and efficient governance.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room of the civil secretariat and was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Qureshi, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and all Administrative Secretaries.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for government officers to carry out their duties impartially, ensuring decisions are based solely on competence, fairness, and the welfare of citizens. He reaffirmed his commitment to providing a conducive environment for civil officers to perform their duties independently and efficiently.

This meeting underscored the government’s commitment to fostering an administration that values transparency, accountability, and the public’s best interests. Khan reiterated Quaid’s words, emphasizing the responsibility of civil servants to serve the nation without bias, fear, or favour.

The Chief Minister also discussed the critical role of the caretaker government in ensuring free and fair elections and safeguarding democratic rights. He stressed the importance of transparency in financial matters, postings, transfers, and general administration. Directions were issued for the prompt reporting of corruption cases to the CM office and Chief Secretary’s Office, discouraging irregular postings, and investigating illegal appointments made by previous administrations. Complex matters were to be addressed by seeking the opinion of the law department and the Advocate General. Furthermore, Khan directed the recovery of government vehicles from unauthorized individuals and officials, with a requirement for a compliance report to be submitted to the CM office.

He urged monthly performance review meetings for all departments to enhance governance. In terms of governance, the Chief Minister emphasized cost-effectiveness and optimal utilization of public funds. He encouraged austerity measures to ensure that these funds are directed towards projects and initiatives that provide tangible benefits to the public.