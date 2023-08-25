Languages can play key role to strengthen Pak, China ties: PU VC

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that Urdu and Chinese languages can play key role in further strengthening the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. This was stated by him while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony for the students who completed the Chinese language course organized by PU Confucius Institute at Al Raazi Hall. Host Director PU Confucius Institute Dr Shafiqur Rehm­an, Chinese teacher Chen Meifen, faculty members and students were present on the occassion. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that China is fulfilling its com­mitment to be a long-time friend by helping Pakistan in every possible way for development in every field. He said that the language of developed countries should be learnt to help understand their culture, economy, soci­ety and technology.