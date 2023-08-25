Let high court find solution first, SC defers PTI chief’s plea against conviction

Apex court regrets trial court through its judgement defied IHC directives to first determine maintainability of case n IHC to resume hearing of appeal against Toshakhana case judgment today.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday said that it is waiting for the Islamabad High Court judgment, and let it first decide PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the trial court judgment in the Toshakhana case.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of Imran Khan’s petition against the IHC order.
During the hearing, the CJP observed that the IHC hearing was still under way. He added, “The high court is finding a solution in the matter. This is the beauty of our system.”
He further said, “Let the high court’s decision come. We will hear the plea [filed in the SC] after that.” Then, he adjourned the hearing until the IHC’s decision.
The apex court also asked the Attorney General for Pakistan to submit a report on the facilities being provided to Imran in jail. During the hearing, Khosa complained about a policeman’s presence during one of his meetings with Imran in jail. At this, the CJP asked him “not to say anything that is not on record”. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred the hearing in an appeal of PTI chief Imran Khan against his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case till today.
A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition moved by Imran Khan who filed the petition through his counsels including Barrister Ali Zafar, Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate, Babar Awan, Salman Akram Raja Advocate, Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Advocate.
Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Gohar, Babar Awan, Latif Khosa and Sher Afzal Marwat were among Imran’s counsels who appeared before the court to represent Imran Khan while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz represented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Latif Khosa adopted the stance that there were three grounds of his arguments related to the suspension of a sentence. He argued that the sessions court did not have the jurisdiction to hear ECP’s appeal while it had also not resolved the matter of maintainability despite the IHC’s order to do so. He also argued that the sessions court should have sorted out the jurisdiction problem first. He contended that the sessions court announced the verdict without deciding the matter related to the jurisdiction and the trial court even overlooked the high court’s order and that the trial court’s decision had a lot of mistakes. He said that IHC accepted our appeal in the face of the trial court order and the high court had sent the case back to the trial court for a decision.
Khosa mentioned that the high court ordered the trial court to answer the questions raised by the defence in its decision. “The trial court even ignored the orders of the high court,” said the lawyer.
He continued that the complaint first should go to the magistrate and then the magistrate will forward it to the sessions court.” He clarified that they were not even challenging the sessions court for conducting this trial. The judge asked whether the answers to the points raised by the high court present in the final judgment? Khosa said in negative adding that the additional sessions judge completely ignored the directives of the high court. He informed the court that they gave a list of witnesses during the defence but the sessions court declared them irrelevant. He added that the list was disregarded without being examined.
Khosa stated that with all due respect you did not even stop the trial court to give a final decision. He added that whenever a case is under way in the high court, a trial court is always stopped from making a final decision. At this, Justice Jahangiri asked that on what grounds did the trial court disregard the list of witnesses? Khosa replied that the court thought the witnesses were well-versed in matters concerning income tax and the court said that it was not looking at matters of income tax. The lawyer also said that the trial court asked why they were calling witnesses in the first place.
Khosa said that he has another reservation that the complaint should have been finalized within 120 days. The IHC Chief Justice said that you are trying to say that the complaint was lodged after 120 days?
In his arguments before the court, Barrister Gohar emphasized the necessity of adhering to the prescribed method outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for handling this complaint. He mentioned that they had also submitted a plea in this regard, but unfortunately, the esteemed judge dismissed it. Then, ECP counsel Amjad Pervez pointed out that the PTI chief had been convicted on August 5, as documented. He highlighted that the decision was subsequently contested in the high court on August 8.
Pervez elaborated that the defendant had now taken the matter to the top court, challenging the verdict from the IHC. He said that this places the IHC’s division bench in a position between the trial court and the apex court, somewhat akin to a sandwich. The IHC CJ asked from Pervez about the estimated time he needed to conclude arguments in the case. The counsel responded that his arguments would require approximately three hours. Khosa, however, said that it was unprecedented for a case related to bail to consume three hours in court.
Later, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case till today for further proceedings.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) asked the Supreme Court that there should be no interference in matters pending before the subordinate judiciary. In its order issued after yesterday’s hearing, the SC noted that the trial court called the respondents (Imran Khan side) a number of times. Since neither the petitioner nor any of his authorised representatives were available, the trial court chose to commence hearing ex parte and awarded a three-year sentence to Imran.
The SC observed that while recording his statement before the trial court under Section 342 of CrPC, Imran had expressed his intention of producing a defence witness, but the trial court on August 2 turned down the request, saying the witness was not relevant to the controversy.
The SC regretted that the trial court through its judgement had defied the IHC’s directions that it must first determine the question of jurisdiction as well as the maintainability of the case. Commenting on the matter, PBC Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha said that the main appeal against Imran’s conviction was not fixed before the SC. “But yesterday’s remarks by the SC which we saw and heard, it seemed as if the whole appeal was decided, and we saw criminal jurisprudence changing,” he said. “It seems as if there is no trust left in the honourable high court judges. They are also equally honourable and respectable judges, and are passing verdicts according to their conscience … it amounts to interference in the smooth functioning of the high court, appellate court,” Pasha said.
“What decision will the high court make?” he asked. He noted that the lawyers of a certain political party, an apparent reference to the PTI, were saying that the SC’s observations had amounted to an acquittal. “So will it be inferred that he was acquitted due to the SC’s pressure? And if they don’t, which high court or subordinate judiciary can make a decision either way in light of these observations?” he asked. He said that the PBC respected the SC and they did not want the court’s esteem to suffer. “There should be no interference in matters pending in the high court,” he said, adding that any interference was unfair to the other party in the case. “We have seen that in other cases an order is issued, that we expect from the high court to decide the case in such and such manner … Yesterday, we felt that directions were given which should not happen. We, once again, say that no one should be prejudiced,” he said. He noted that in the past the courts were called “Sharif courts”. “We don’t want the public and lawyers to call the courts by another name,” he said.