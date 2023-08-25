Man kills daughter in Manghopir area

KARACHI-A pitiless man killed his teenage married girl for honour in Manghopir area of Karachi. According to details, the 19-year-old girl went missing from her husband’s house who informed his father-in-law about missing of her wife. Later, the girl was recovered from Quaidabad area who was brought back to home. Father of the girl axed her to death for honour and buried her body near his house.

On the complaint of the deceased girl’s husband, police registered a case into the incident and the body of the girl will be exhumed on the court’s orders for further investigation. In October 2016, the joint session of parliament passed long-awaited legislation closing a loophole that allowed people who killed for “honour” to walk free. The legislation, passed unanimously by the National Assembly, mandates life imprisonment even if the victim’s relatives forgive the murderer.

LITTLE GIRL DIES DUE

TO DOCTOR’S WRONG

INJECTION IN UBAURO

A five-year-old girl died after allegedly being administered a wrong injection in Ubauro, family member said on Thursday. The incident took place in a suburban village, Deen Muhammad Kush. The father of the girl, Iqra, said that they had gone to a local doctor for cough treatment. “The girl died soon after she was administered an injection,” he claimed. “Shaban Soomro is a quack. He could not even produce his degree when asked,” he added. He demanded that a case be registered against the quack and an arrest be made.