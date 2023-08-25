Friday, August 25, 2023
Man kills elder brother over domestic dispute

Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  A man killed his elder brother, accusing him of jew­ellery theft, here in Dab Bloachaan area under the jurisdiction of Piplan police station on Thursday. The police said that Saber (44) charged his elder brother Ameer Mukhtar (56) with theft of jewellery worth millions of rupees. On the day of the incident, he shot him dead after exchange of harsh words.

12 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Sargodha Police launched a crackdown on illegal weapon holders and drug-pushers and arrested 12 alleged criminals in the district on Thursday.

The police said that teams of different police sta­tions conducted raids in various localities and ar­rested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pis­tols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter

