Maryam Nawaz takes jibe at CJP’s remarks

LAHORE - The PML-N senior Vice-president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Shar­if Thursday took jibe at the Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan for his remarks about the health condition of the PTI chief Imran Khan in the prison cell.

While hearing the Toshakhana case, the chief justice on Thursday sought a report about the health of Imran Khan who was sentenced to three years in prison by a sessions court three weeks back. “Mr Chief Justice! When Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to such harsh sentences in a false case with­out any guilt and you were also in­volved; did you ask any such question at that time? Or do you remember all this for Imran? Last time, you shifted Toshakhana thief to a rest house, how will be the hotel this time?” she said mockingly in his post on social media site- X. Maryam further stated that Imran Khan was being kept in better condition than the thieves are kept in jail. Talking about the Toshakhana case, she said: “This is not a political case based on revenge like the one Nawaz Sharif had been implicated in. Here, the theft has been caught with evidence and the thief was given sev­eral opportunities to clear his posi­tion for months. But, Bandial Sahib’s favourite kept running away from the court under his nose. Then why did you not speak”, she asked. She accused the chief justice of distorting the face of law and justice for the sake of his mother-in-law and children and earn­ing a historical infamy. “He will have to answer this or else he would have to spend the rest of his life hiding his face from the world like Saqib Nisar [former chief justice]”, she added.