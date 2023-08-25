Minority rights in Peril

Pakistan’s society weaves a tap­estry of diverse cultures and faiths. However, beneath this di­versity lies a concerning trend of violence against minority com­munities and their places of wor­ship. Historical records highlight a plethora of such incidents. Just since 2016, a series of events has unveiled the distress and disparity experienced by minority groups.

Safeguarding citizens’ rights, re­gardless of their religious beliefs, falls under the state’s responsi­bility. While constitutional provi­sions exist, effectively implement­ing them remains a perpetual challenge. Despite state efforts, actions have often fallen short of addressing the challenges faced by minorities. Additionally, rais­ing awareness among the mass­es about religious harmony and equality, as per Islam and the con­stitution of Pakistan, remains an ongoing concern.

Embedded within the 1973 Constitution is Article 20, uphold­ing freedom of religion and grant­ing citizens the right to practise and share their faith. Article 36 acts as a shield, vowing to safe­guard minority rights and ensur­ing their ability to administer and practise their chosen religions in­dependently.

As insecurity intensifies, an un­fortunate exodus of minorities seeking sanctuary in foreign lands gains momentum. This migration underscores the deep fear and un­certainty minority communities face within their own homeland. Many Hindus have moved to India due to their continuous fear of re­ligious attacks, underscoring the pressing need for immediate ac­tion to restore confidence and en­sure protection.

The road ahead for minority communities is laden with chal­lenges. Discrimination, prejudice, and security concerns mar their daily lives. These struggles are in­tensified by sporadic attacks, ne­cessitating swift and resolute gov­ernment action. Human rights organisations play a pivotal role in advocating for justice and equali­ty. However, instances of inaction and insufficient attention to mi­nority rights raise pertinent ques­tions about their effectiveness.

Importantly, whenever inci­dents of Islamic blasphemy oc­cur, Muslims across the country promptly express their outrage and concerns through various media platforms. However, a no­ticeable discrepancy arises when similar incidents target minori­ty communities. This underscores the need for a consistent and com­mendable stance that transcends religious lines. Violence against minority communities and their sacred sites serves as eloquent reminders of the work yet to be done. The government, particu­larly departments like the Minis­try of Religious Affairs, the Min­istry of Human Rights, and the National Commission for Minori­ties, must translate constitution­al ideals into tangible protections.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.