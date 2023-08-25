No need for delimitations at this political juncture, PTI tells ECP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] on Thursday argued with ECP that there was no need for delimitation of constituencies at this political juncture. This was conveyed to the ECP in a first consultative meeting over upcoming general elections. The electoral watchdog has started consultative meetings with the political parties. On Thursday, a delegation of a religio-political party [JUI-F] and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] met Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to deliberate on different possibilities. From PTI Dr Babar Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi and from JUI (F) Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Advocate Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Jalaluddin, Maulana Atta Ul Haq Darwesh among other members met Chief Election Commissioner [CEC]. The representatives of PTI, in a consultative meeting, said the ECP should ensure conducting the general elections within 90 days. They said PTI should be allowed for political rallies. Whereas, the delegation from JUI-F were of the view that the ECP should go for delimitation of constituencies after the CCI’s decision over conducting the polls over digital population consensus.